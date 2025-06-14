Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.01. 2,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.