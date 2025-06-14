DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.42 and last traded at C$13.33. Approximately 237,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 44,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.

DHT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.99.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

