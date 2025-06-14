Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 118,650.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 670,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.7%

EFR stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.