Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 944.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

