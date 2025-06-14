Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Up 425.0% in May

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EQS opened at $1.37 on Friday. Equus Total Return has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

