Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.77 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.32). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.35), with a volume of 218,987 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Essentra
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Essentra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently 329.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Steve Good acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($51,763.91). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £10,437.44 ($14,162.06). 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Essentra
Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.