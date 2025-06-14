Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CAH opened at $161.28 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $162.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

