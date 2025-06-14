Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after purchasing an additional 221,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.