Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

EXPE stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

