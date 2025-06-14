Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $107,453,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

