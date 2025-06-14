Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,365.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,892.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,921.82.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

