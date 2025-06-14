Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 8,487 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

