Financial Survey: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR)

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mach Natural Resources and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 25.17% 23.58% 12.00% Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and Battalion Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $957.24 million 1.81 $346.56 million $1.60 9.16 Battalion Oil $191.50 million 0.14 -$3.05 million ($2.42) -0.68

Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mach Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats Battalion Oil on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.