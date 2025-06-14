Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.