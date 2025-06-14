Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,779,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price objective (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Apple Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

