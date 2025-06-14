FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Issued By Desjardins

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

TSE DOL opened at C$193.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.25. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$119.88 and a 52-week high of C$196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

