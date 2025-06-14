GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 16,255.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 2.1%

AZZ opened at $89.36 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

