GAMMA Investing LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5,187.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 327,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 194,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.9%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.