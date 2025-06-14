General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of GIS opened at $53.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

