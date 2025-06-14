Generation Capital Management LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Generation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

