Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

G stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

