Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 425.0% in May

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

