Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 436,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

