Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,949,000 after buying an additional 1,553,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,102,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,394,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,808,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

