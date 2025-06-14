Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

