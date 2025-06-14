Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,100 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 10,355.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441,688 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

