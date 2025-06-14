Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,820 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Redwire were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 69,077.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.53. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

