Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

NYSE:EIX opened at $48.27 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

