Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,863 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ardelyx by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $861.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,496,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,705.59. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 681,377 shares of company stock worth $2,676,411 and sold 166,809 shares worth $708,914. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

