Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

