Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6,870.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 209,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

