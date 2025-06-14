Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.5%

HII stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.