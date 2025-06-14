Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in JFrog by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 686,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,964. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

