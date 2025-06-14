Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.69 and its 200 day moving average is $332.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

