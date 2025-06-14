Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
