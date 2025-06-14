Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

