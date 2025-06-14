Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5,200.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TRN opened at $26.02 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

