Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BFH stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.