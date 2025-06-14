Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $813,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

