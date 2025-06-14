Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $942,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $591,625,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in PG&E by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,706,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,599 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

