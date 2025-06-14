Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,804 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,469.23. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock worth $1,226,367. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

