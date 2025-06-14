Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,370 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EVERTEC by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in EVERTEC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EVERTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,395.07. This trade represents a 34.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

