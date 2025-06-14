Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,178 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

EQR stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

