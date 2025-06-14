Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.3%

UEC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEC. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

