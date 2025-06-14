Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 10,213.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banner by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

