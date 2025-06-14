Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Shares of ED opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

