Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 478.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

