Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,167 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $71,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,279 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,766.33. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

