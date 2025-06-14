Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after acquiring an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,636 shares in the company, valued at $51,602,343.60. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $3,925,309. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

