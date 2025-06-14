Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.10 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($9.23). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 664 ($9.01), with a volume of 9,616 shares changing hands.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services

In related news, insider Stephen Craigen acquired 2,842 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £16,000.46 ($21,710.26). Also, insider David Anderson acquired 2,448 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £14,222.88 ($19,298.34). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,334. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.